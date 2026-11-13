Cocoa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of hands-on roles for people who like helping others. Here are a few solid options if you want steady work and flexible hours in patient care.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers Location: Cocoa, FL (home and facility visits)

(home and facility visits) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Highlights: One-on-one care in clients’ homes, flexible schedules, and free CEU online training. You’ll help with companionship, light housekeeping, errands, ADLs, and Alzheimer’s/dementia care.

Employer: IMG DENTAL

Location: Cocoa / Port St. John, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$19/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Highlights: Stable, in-office role keeping instruments and operatories clean and safe, with paid time off, paid holidays, and room to grow into more dental assisting duties. Some experience is preferred, but they’re willing to train the right person.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cocoa, FL & Brevard County

Type: Other / Flexible schedule

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: One-on-one home care with flexible scheduling across Brevard County. You’ll help with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, vital signs, and documentation. HHA or CNA, CPR/First Aid, and reliable transportation are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.