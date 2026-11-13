undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cocoa
🏥 Cocoa, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring Now
8 days ago
Cocoa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of hands-on roles for people who like helping others. Here are a few solid options if you want steady work and flexible hours in patient care.
CNA/HHA / Home Health Care – Part-Time & PRN
- Employer: Senior Helpers
- Location: Cocoa, FL (home and facility visits)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
- Highlights: One-on-one care in clients’ homes, flexible schedules, and free CEU online training. You’ll help with companionship, light housekeeping, errands, ADLs, and Alzheimer’s/dementia care.
Dental Sterilization Technician / Dental Assistant
- Employer: IMG DENTAL
- Location: Cocoa / Port St. John, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$19/hour (based on experience)
- Highlights: Stable, in-office role keeping instruments and operatories clean and safe, with paid time off, paid holidays, and room to grow into more dental assisting duties. Some experience is preferred, but they’re willing to train the right person.
Private Duty Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Cocoa, FL & Brevard County
- Type: Other / Flexible schedule
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: One-on-one home care with flexible scheduling across Brevard County. You’ll help with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, vital signs, and documentation. HHA or CNA, CPR/First Aid, and reliable transportation are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.