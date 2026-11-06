🏭 Cocoa, FL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cocoa’s steel and manufacturing shops are busy right now, and they’re hiring for skilled roles. If you’ve got fabrication or CNC experience, there’s solid full-time work with overtime potential.

Employer: Met-Con, Inc.

Met-Con, Inc. Location: Cocoa, FL

Pay: $27.00 – $35.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (overtime as needed)

You’ll handle in-process and final inspections on structural steel in an AISC-certified facility, making sure everything matches drawings and specs. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in structural steel and can read shop drawings; AWS welding certs are a plus.

Employer: Kinsley Steel, Inc.

Kinsley Steel, Inc. Location: Cocoa, FL

Pay: $25.00–$27.00 per hour + $3.00 shift differential (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, Monday–Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (overtime as needed)

Hands-on role fitting and assembling structural steel beams, columns, and frames using blueprints and precision tools. Great for experienced fitters/fabricators who can tack weld, run shop equipment, and work safely in a fast-paced shop.

Employer: Met-Con, Inc.

Met-Con, Inc. Location: Cocoa, FL

Pay: $25.00–$27.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (overtime as needed)

Run CNC equipment to cut, drill, and mark structural steel, and move material with overhead cranes. This role stands out for offering health, dental, vision, disability, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k) with match for experienced CNC operators.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.