Veterans tribute event at EFSC Cocoa Campus Nov. 10

Eastern Florida State College Cocoa Campus Library will host a Veterans tribute on 2026-11-10 from 10 AM to 2 PM, where visitors can leave a message on a Veterans Thank You Banner or decorate a star for a Gratitude Tree. Student veterans who want to be part of a Veterans Mural can bring a service photo to the library or email it to librarystaff@easternflorida.edu with the subject "Veterans Mural."

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eastern Florida State College (Cocoa Campus)