🐱 Cocoa Cats Ready for Adoption at Space Coast Feline Network

Cocoa has some very special cats waiting for patient, loving homes. All of these kitties are with Space Coast Feline Network and need adopters who can give them safety, time, and understanding.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (about 10 years)

Senior (about 10 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Queen B truly lives up to her name — she’s the regal ruler of her space and knows exactly what she likes. She prefers admiration from a distance and is not a fan of petting right now, but she has started taking treats from trusted volunteers, which shows she can slowly build trust. She’s best for an experienced adopter who understands shy or spicy cats and is happy to let her set the rules.

👉 Meet Queen B and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Cyrus is a handsome gray adult kitty looking for a forever home through Space Coast Feline Network. For full details on his personality, health, and what kind of home he needs, please check his listing.

👉 Meet Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Private Eye is an 8-year-old black-and-white gentleman with a quiet, watchful nature. He’s still unsure about people and doesn’t allow petting yet, preferring to keep his distance. He enjoys relaxing with his cat friends and would do best in a very calm, quiet home with someone patient who will give him lots of time and space to feel safe. He’s a great match for an adopter experienced with shy or semi-feral cats.

👉 Meet Private Eye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Oreo is a striking black-and-white girl with cute cheek patches and a unique head tilt that makes her extra special. She’s 3 years old, spayed, and litter box trained. Oreo is independent and needs a patient, quiet home where she can go at her own pace. She gets along well with other cats, so a calm multi-cat home could be a great fit. She’s the kind of cat who will bloom with gentle, steady love.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Matthew is a brown tabby-and-black adult boy available through Space Coast Feline Network. Please visit his listing to learn more about his temperament, health, and the type of home that will suit him best.

👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Theo is a brown tabby kitten with a higher adoption fee, which often helps cover extra vetting for little ones. Check his profile for details on his personality, vaccines, and whether he’d do best with another kitten friend or resident cat.

👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Space Coast Feline Network

Location: Cocoa, FL

Asher is another adorable brown tabby kitten at Space Coast Feline Network. For more on his needs, energy level, and how he might fit into your home, please see his full listing.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cocoa, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving cats. You can contact Space Coast Feline Network through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about visits, current availability, and adoption steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.