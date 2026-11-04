🛒 Cocoa, FL Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Cocoa’s customer-facing job scene is steady right now, with banks and storage centers both hiring. If you like helping people in person and don’t mind a bit of multitasking, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 834 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32922

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: November 9, 2026 (may close early)

Front-line bank role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, payments, and more. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer interaction, are comfortable handling cash, and want a solid entry point into retail banking with training and growth potential.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Cocoa, FL (works across multiple nearby stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: Open until filled

Hands-on role running day-to-day operations at self-storage sites: helping walk-in and phone customers, renting units, handling payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Great if you have 1+ year of customer-facing experience, don’t mind light physical work, and want daytime hours with room to grow.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.