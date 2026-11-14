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🔧 Cocoa Beach maintenance jobs with multiple hands-on roles
Cocoa Beach has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from hotel engineering to industrial maintenance. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Assistant Chief Engineer (PM Shift)
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Chief Engineer at a hotel, focusing on afternoon and evening operations. You’ll help lead the engineering team, handle repairs (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool), and keep guest rooms, public areas, and grounds in top shape. Benefits include health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, hotel and F&B discounts, and complimentary meals (eligibility rules apply).
Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on hotel maintenance role covering HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, pool care, and grounds. Good fit if you like variety—one day you’re fixing a room A/C, the next you’re working on curb appeal or pool systems. Offers 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, and room/F&B discounts (eligibility rules apply).
Industrial Maintenance Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Not listed (industrial manufacturer)
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 2nd Shift, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Pay: $30–$40/hour
Experienced industrial maintenance role working on 480V electrical systems, hydraulics, extrusion presses, PLCs (Allen-Bradley), VFDs, and servo systems. At least 5 years of industrial maintenance is required. Comes with bonus potential, medical/dental, disability and life insurance, FSA, retirement plan with company contributions, and education assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cocoa Beach employers are growing and often keep good candidates in mind for the next opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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