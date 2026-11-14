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📅 Free tornado hazards & preparedness class Dec. 9 in Cocoa Beach
📢 Free tornado safety class in Cocoa Beach
The City of Cocoa Beach is offering a free public safety class called “Tornado Hazards: Science and Preparedness (MGT-332)”.
When: Wednesday, December 9, 2026, 8 AM – 5 PM
Where: Cocoa Beach City Hall, First-Floor Community Room, 2 S Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Cost: FREE (but registration is required)
Who: Open to the public; spots are limited.
The class is run by the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center and will cover:
- Tornado science and hazards
- Weather resources
- Watches, warnings, and more
If you live or work in Cocoa Beach and want to be better prepared for an active severe weather season, register online as soon as possible to reserve your seat.
More Info: Calendar • Tornado Hazards: Science and Preparedne...
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