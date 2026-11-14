Cockeysville and Hunt Valley both have solid options right now if you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Here are several customer service and retail roles worth a look:

Employer: Sinclair Inc.

Sinclair Inc. Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,500 – $50,000 base

Lead digital support tickets from first contact to resolution for a major media company. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and have 2+ years experience (ideally in digital or customer support) and a college degree.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2577

Location: 1 Frankel Way, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35 per hour + possible shift and performance premiums

Supervise the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep displays stocked and neat. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for eligible programs).

Employer: High’s

Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Part-time & Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role in a neighborhood convenience store, helping customers at the register and around the store. Open to candidates 16+, with low-cost health insurance (even part-time), PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.