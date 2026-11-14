📅 Nutcracker storytime and ballet at Cockeysville Library

Enjoy a bite-sized taste of The Nutcracker with Ballet Chesapeake at the Cockeysville Branch Library.

On Saturday, November 14, 2:00–2:45pm, there will be a short reading of the Nutcracker story, followed by a simple ballet lesson and a performance by Ballet Chesapeake in the Cockeysville Meeting Room.

All ages are welcome — infants, kids, teens, and adults. For youth and family programs, children under 8 must be with an adult.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with disabilities are available by request; the library asks for 8 business days’ notice.

Location: Cockeysville Branch Library, Cockeysville.

The branch is open 9:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.