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📅 Nutcracker story & ballet mini-show at Cockeysville Library
📅 Nutcracker storytime and ballet at Cockeysville Library
Enjoy a bite-sized taste of The Nutcracker with Ballet Chesapeake at the Cockeysville Branch Library.
On Saturday, November 14, 2:00–2:45pm, there will be a short reading of the Nutcracker story, followed by a simple ballet lesson and a performance by Ballet Chesapeake in the Cockeysville Meeting Room.
All ages are welcome — infants, kids, teens, and adults. For youth and family programs, children under 8 must be with an adult.
Appropriate accommodations for individuals with disabilities are available by request; the library asks for 8 business days’ notice.
Location: Cockeysville Branch Library, Cockeysville.
The branch is open 9:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.
More Info: Ballet Chesapeake Presents - Baltimore County Publ...
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