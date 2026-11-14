Public safety hiring is steady around Cockeysville/Hunt Valley right now, especially for security officers. Good mix of part-time weekend work and a solid full-time option.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)

(Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM) Pay: $17.97/hour

Work at a food & beverage warehouse, handling patrols, access control, and incident response. Great if you want steady weekend hours, customer contact, and a role where you stay active.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)

(Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM) Pay: $17.97/hour

Focus on emergency response and incident handling at a food & beverage site, with patrols and detailed reporting. Good fit if you like clear procedures and staying calm under pressure.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2:45 PM–10:45 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 2:45 PM–10:45 PM) Pay: $21.00/hour

Unarmed security at a technology-focused location, with regular patrols, access control, and report writing. Monday–Friday schedule and higher pay make this strong for anyone wanting a stable, full-time security career.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.