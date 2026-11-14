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Cockeysville
🚔 Cockeysville Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Hiring
12 days ago
Public safety hiring is steady around Cockeysville/Hunt Valley right now, especially for security officers. Good mix of part-time weekend work and a solid full-time option.
Security Officer – Morning Shift Weekends (Warehouse)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)
- Pay: $17.97/hour
- Work at a food & beverage warehouse, handling patrols, access control, and incident response. Great if you want steady weekend hours, customer contact, and a role where you stay active.
Security Officer – Part Time Emergency Response
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)
- Pay: $17.97/hour
- Focus on emergency response and incident handling at a food & beverage site, with patrols and detailed reporting. Good fit if you like clear procedures and staying calm under pressure.
Security Officer – Full Time Patrol Support
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2:45 PM–10:45 PM)
- Pay: $21.00/hour
- Unarmed security at a technology-focused location, with regular patrols, access control, and report writing. Monday–Friday schedule and higher pay make this strong for anyone wanting a stable, full-time security career.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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