Cockeysville/Hunt Valley is busy with finance and investment hiring right now, especially around wealth management and corporate accounting. If you’re in accounting, investments, or client service, there are several strong options close to home.

Employer: Verdence Capital Advisors

Verdence Capital Advisors Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 + bonus eligible

Hands-on role supporting alternative investment funds: onboarding investors, tracking capital calls and distributions, reviewing financials, and handling SEC/state filings. Good fit if you have 3+ years in fund accounting or investor services, strong Excel, and want deep exposure to private markets with employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), and generous PTO.

Employer: McCormick & Company

Location: Hunt Valley, MD (Hybrid 50/50)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,500 – $273,000 + bonus eligible

Senior leadership role owning Record-to-Report across the Americas for McCormick’s Global Business Solutions and Global Rebates. You’ll lead a large team, oversee SOX controls and close for about $20B in balance sheet value, and partner with global finance leaders. Best for someone with 10+ years US GAAP/SEC experience, public accounting background, and strong SAP/HFM skills.

Employer: Truist

Location: Hunt Valley, MD (in-office, 307 International Circle)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000 – $75,000 + incentives

Client-facing support role for Financial Advisors: help with financial plans, place trades, handle client calls, and manage paperwork and appointments. Ideal if you have FINRA SIE, Series 7, and 66, know brokerage products, and like a mix of admin, trading, and light sales, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, and holidays.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers tend to post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.