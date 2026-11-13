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🏗️ Cockeysville MD Engineering Roles with Multiple $88K+ Openings
Cockeysville and Hunt Valley are busy with infrastructure and defense work right now, which means solid openings for engineers and designers. If you’re in architecture, civil, or aerospace/mechanical, there are some strong options here.
Architecture Designer
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support senior designers on aviation, education, and government projects while building your portfolio with a global firm. This role is great if you have a BA/BS in Architecture, a couple of years’ experience, and want hands-on work in Revit/AutoCAD and sustainable design.
Structural Analyst II/III
- Employer: Textron Systems
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Type: Full-time, Individual Contributor
- Salary: $88,200 – $167,900 per year (level based on experience)
Work on strategic missile and reentry vehicle structures using Siemens NX, Ansys, and MATLAB. Ideal if you have a BS in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering, a few years of structural analysis experience, and can qualify for a security clearance.
Civil Engineer (P.E.)
- Employer: Kleinfelder
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD (and Hanover, MD option)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $129,043 per year
Lead land development and power grid resiliency projects across the Mid-Atlantic, from site layout and grading to stormwater and NPDES permits. Best fit if you have 8–10 years’ civil experience, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and an EIT (P.E. preferred).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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