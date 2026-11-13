Cockeysville and Hunt Valley are busy with infrastructure and defense work right now, which means solid openings for engineers and designers. If you’re in architecture, civil, or aerospace/mechanical, there are some strong options here.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support senior designers on aviation, education, and government projects while building your portfolio with a global firm. This role is great if you have a BA/BS in Architecture, a couple of years’ experience, and want hands-on work in Revit/AutoCAD and sustainable design.

Employer: Textron Systems

Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time, Individual Contributor

Salary: $88,200 – $167,900 per year (level based on experience)

Work on strategic missile and reentry vehicle structures using Siemens NX, Ansys, and MATLAB. Ideal if you have a BS in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering, a few years of structural analysis experience, and can qualify for a security clearance.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Location: Hunt Valley, MD (and Hanover, MD option)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $129,043 per year

Lead land development and power grid resiliency projects across the Mid-Atlantic, from site layout and grading to stormwater and NPDES permits. Best fit if you have 8–10 years’ civil experience, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and an EIT (P.E. preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.