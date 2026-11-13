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💻 Cockeysville MD IT Jobs with Multiple Senior Openings
Cockeysville and Hunt Valley are busy right now for tech pros, especially if you like cloud, security, and big company projects.
Here are several solid Information Technology roles hiring nearby:
Business Analyst / Project Manager – Technology Initiatives
- Employer: EA Engineering, Science, and Technology
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD (Cockeysville area)
- Salary: Competitive salary (range not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Lead company-wide tech projects from idea to launch, including AI tools, Python apps, data analytics, and automation. Great fit if you enjoy translating business needs into tech solutions and guiding cross-functional teams while still staying close to the technology.
Sr. Security Engineer
- Employer: Sinclair Inc.
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Salary: $111,000 – $147,805 base
- Type: Full-time
Senior role focused on security operations, incident response, and advanced detection engineering across endpoint, identity, network, and cloud. Ideal if you have strong SIEM/EDR experience, know MITRE ATT&CK, and want to own complex investigations and build high-fidelity detections.
Senior Cloud Engineer
- Employer: Sinclair Inc.
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Salary: $130,490 – $173,987 base
- Type: Full-time
Senior cloud role on the enterprise Cloud Engineering team, working across public, private, and hybrid environments. Great if you’re strong with AWS, Linux, containers, Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, scripting), and want to shape large-scale cloud infrastructure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—this pocket of Baltimore County is a steady spot for senior IT roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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