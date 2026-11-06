🛒 Cockeysville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cockeysville has a nice mix of front-line retail and office-based customer service roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these two openings are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Cockeysville, MD (training at multiple nearby stores)

(training at multiple nearby stores) Type: Full-Time , ~ 45 hours/week

, ~ Pay: $31.75/hour starting; $94,000–$114,000 estimated first-year Store Manager earning potential (salary + bonus)

Hands-on retail leadership track where you learn to run your own ALDI store. You’ll lead a team, handle scheduling, hiring, and daily operations like stocking, merchandising, and customer service. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Cockeysville, MD (100% onsite, 5 days/week)

(100% onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-Time

Pay Range: $41,200 – $76,800 base salary, plus potential performance incentives

Office-based role helping personal insurance clients with policy changes, proof of insurance, and questions. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service, some personal lines insurance experience, and can get or already have a Property & Casualty license. Offers generous time off, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), and professional development through Marsh University.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.