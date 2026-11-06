📣 Cockeysville & Hunt Valley Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Cockeysville and Hunt Valley have some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from in-home consulting to brand and product work at big-name companies.

Here are several worth a look this week:

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a client-facing banking role with a strong sales and relationship-building focus. You’ll help customers with everyday banking, talk through their money goals, and connect them to the right products while working a 40-hour, 1st-shift schedule that includes some weekends.

Employer: Medical Mutual Liability Insurance Society of Maryland

Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time, hybrid (remote Tue & Fri)

Salary: $60,000–$84,000/year (commensurate with experience)

Mix of field relationship-building and office-based marketing support in the medical insurance space. You’ll manage a territory, support producers, do market research, and enjoy strong benefits plus a clear growth path if you like both people and data.

Employer: Carroll Water Systems, Inc.

Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Full-time, field-based

Compensation: $600/week base for 6 weeks, then commission; top performers earn $150,000+/year

You’ll run pre-set, company-provided in-home appointments (no cold calling) to help homeowners solve water quality issues. Great fit if you’re confident, like face-to-face sales, and want uncapped commission with medical, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: McCormick & Company

Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Brand and product management role across the French’s retail portfolio (mustard, crispy veggies, sauces, mixes). You’ll handle P&L growth, forecasting, innovation projects, and cross-functional leadership, ideal for someone with 4+ years CPG/marketing experience and strong data and project skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—local hiring managers really notice that.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.