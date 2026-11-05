🛒 Cockeysville & Hunt Valley Customer Service Jobs, Multiple Openings

Cockeysville and Hunt Valley have some solid front-line roles right now, from beauty retail to wireless sales to insurance claims support. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Travelers

Travelers Location: Hunt Valley, MD (hybrid work model)

(hybrid work model) Salary: $53,800 – $88,800/year

Type: Full-time

This is a great fit if you want to grow a long-term career in insurance and claims. You’ll get up to 12 months of paid training, strong benefits from day one, and learn how to handle workers’ comp claims while building customer service and investigation skills.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Salary: About $15.00 – $26.72/hour (base + uncapped commission )

(base + ) Type: Full-time

If you love phones and tech, this role lets you earn more when you sell more. You get paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service, plus a clear path to grow in wireless retail.

Employer: Kaysi Beauty

Location: Cockeysville, MD

Salary: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Perfect if you enjoy beauty products and one-on-one customer time. You’ll help shoppers find the right items, keep the store looking sharp, and earn an employee discount with a flexible schedule.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.