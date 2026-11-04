🏥 Cockeysville Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Healthcare hiring around Cockeysville / Hunt Valley is steady right now, from animal care to senior living and wellness coaching. If you like helping people (or pets) feel better, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health (Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists)

Ethos Veterinary Health (Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists) Location: Hunt Valley, MD

Type: Full-time (4x10s, Mon–Fri, rotating on-call, 1 weekend every 1–2 months)

Pay: $30–$40/hour

Work in a specialty veterinary hospital caring for critically ill and post-op surgical patients alongside board-certified surgeons. Strong ICU vet tech experience is key, and you’ll get solid benefits like health insurance, CE support, paid time off, and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Cockeysville / Sparks, MD (onsite with a large national customer)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Pay Range Listed: Base pay TBD by experience & location; bonus-eligible

Application window expected to close: 11/09/2026

Office-based role coaching employees on healthy habits, chronic condition management, and preventive care using motivational interviewing and other evidence-based tools. Comes with CVS’s comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Hands-on role providing personal care, ADL support, and companionship to senior residents in a community setting. Good fit if you’re kind, observant, and enjoy building relationships; CNA/HHA/CHHA and Med Aide certification is a plus, and there are options for benefits, growth, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.