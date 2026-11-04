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🏥 Cockeysville Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
Healthcare hiring around Cockeysville / Hunt Valley is steady right now, from animal care to senior living and wellness coaching. If you like helping people (or pets) feel better, there’s something here for you.
Registered Veterinary Technician, Surgery
- Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health (Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists)
- Location: Hunt Valley, MD
- Type: Full-time (4x10s, Mon–Fri, rotating on-call, 1 weekend every 1–2 months)
- Pay: $30–$40/hour
Work in a specialty veterinary hospital caring for critically ill and post-op surgical patients alongside board-certified surgeons. Strong ICU vet tech experience is key, and you’ll get solid benefits like health insurance, CE support, paid time off, and a 401(k) with match.
Onsite Wellness Coach – Maryland
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Cockeysville / Sparks, MD (onsite with a large national customer)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Pay Range Listed: Base pay TBD by experience & location; bonus-eligible
- Application window expected to close: 11/09/2026
Office-based role coaching employees on healthy habits, chronic condition management, and preventive care using motivational interviewing and other evidence-based tools. Comes with CVS’s comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).
Experienced CNA (Part Time)
- Employer: Brightview Senior Living
- Location: Cockeysville, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour
Hands-on role providing personal care, ADL support, and companionship to senior residents in a community setting. Good fit if you’re kind, observant, and enjoy building relationships; CNA/HHA/CHHA and Med Aide certification is a plus, and there are options for benefits, growth, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.