🛒 Cockeysville Retail Jobs With Multiple Roles Up to $35/hr

Cockeysville has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced stores and talking with customers. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do mini demos, and ring up purchases. Great if you love beauty trends, talking with customers, and don’t mind working evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Back-of-store hero role: stocking shelves, handling shipments, setting displays, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying busy, following a checklist, and don’t mind early mornings or flexible hours.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Cockeysville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50 – $16.80/hour or services pay (plus tips)

Salon role for licensed cosmetologists doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup. You’ll build a book of business, hit service sales goals, and work closely with the retail team to give guests a full beauty experience.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2577

Location: 1 Frankel Way, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour (plus potential premiums and incentives)

Lead the Home department team, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U education programs paid by Walmart.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.