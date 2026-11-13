The Winter Wonderland Express will be open at Heartland EMS, 256 Lucas Road, Cochran on December 11, 12, 18, and 19 from 7 PM to 9 PM with Christmas lights, music, character visits, and a special visit from Santa. The event is free for the community and welcomes families to enjoy an evening of holiday fun.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cochran-Bleckley Chamber of Commerce