⚠️ County email issues after Microsoft 365 outage

Microsoft 365 is recovering from a widespread outage that began Thursday, November 12, 2026. This affected Outlook, Exchange Online, and other cloud apps, including email to and from Cochise County.

County email is back up, but:

Messages sent on November 12 may have been delayed or not delivered .

may have been . Some emails may still be slow or intermittent while recovery continues.

What you should do:

If you emailed any Cochise County department or employee on Thursday, November 12 , resend important messages .

, . If your issue is urgent, call the department by telephone instead of relying only on email.

Some County services that use Microsoft 365 may still have intermittent issues.

County employees are seeing improved access but should keep using backup communication methods as needed and report ongoing problems through normal IT support channels.