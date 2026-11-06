📢 SpaceX supercomputer town hall is privately hosted

📢 SpaceX town hall in Cochise County is privately hosted

A community town hall about the proposed SpaceX supercomputer project is set for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Cochise Elementary School.

Cochise County wants residents to know:

The meeting is organized and hosted by SpaceX , not the County.

, not the County. County elected officials and staff may attend , but the County is not hosting, sponsoring, organizing, or running the event.

, but the County is hosting, sponsoring, organizing, or running the event. SpaceX and the event organizers decide the meeting format, how many people can attend, and how questions and public comments will be handled.

decide the meeting format, how many people can attend, and how questions and public comments will be handled. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on site only for public safety and crowd order. Their presence does not mean the County is running the meeting.

If you have questions about attending, speaking, or how the meeting will work, the County asks that you contact the event organizers/SpaceX, not County offices.