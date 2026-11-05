Local State Farm agent marks 25 years in Cobleskill

Maureen LaRose Barber, State Farm Agent is marking 25 years of helping people in the Cobleskill area with auto, home, renters, life, small business, and umbrella insurance. Residents can contact her office by phone at 518-234-4359, by email at maureen.larosebarber.jfpf@statefarm.com, or online at www.maureenlarose.com. More information: http://www.maureenlarose.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Maureen LaRose Barber, State Farm Agent