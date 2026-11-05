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Cobleskill
Local State Farm agent marks 25 years in Cobleskill
3 days ago
Maureen LaRose Barber, State Farm Agent is marking 25 years of helping people in the Cobleskill area with auto, home, renters, life, small business, and umbrella insurance. Residents can contact her office by phone at 518-234-4359, by email at maureen.larosebarber.jfpf@statefarm.com, or online at www.maureenlarose.com. More information: http://www.maureenlarose.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by Maureen LaRose Barber, State Farm Agent
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.