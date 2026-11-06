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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cobden
Three wonderful dogs in Cobden, IL are hoping someone like you will give them a second chance. All are at Union County Animal Control Illinois and are ready to meet you.
Mooey
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier ("Pocket Pittie")
- Age: 8 years, adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Very laid back, cuddly, and a true sweetheart; a staff favorite
- Background: Picked up as a stray with her pup and never reclaimed
- Best fit: Someone looking for a calm, loving “true rescue dog” who doesn’t mind age or breed
- Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois
- Phone: (618) 833-4915
👉 Meet Mooey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scarlett
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: 6 years, adult
- Gender: Spayed female
- Personality: Beautiful inside and out; loves the shelter staff and gets excited to see them
- Dog-friendly: Enjoys going outside and playing with other dogs; thinks every dog is her new best friend
- Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois
- Phone: (618) 833-4915
👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix
- Age: 10 months, young
- Gender: Neutered male
- Energy level: Very high energy, “go go go” all day; high-drive dog who needs a job
- Personality: Extremely smart and eager to learn; lots of training potential
- Background: Owner surrender from an older couple who couldn’t keep up with his energy
- Best fit: Active home that enjoys training, exercise, and mental challenges
- Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois
- Phone: (618) 833-4915
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Cobden, IL, please consider visiting Union County Animal Control Illinois or calling (618) 833-4915 to ask about Mooey, Scarlett, or Buddy. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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