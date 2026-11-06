🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cobden

Three wonderful dogs in Cobden, IL are hoping someone like you will give them a second chance. All are at Union County Animal Control Illinois and are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier ("Pocket Pittie")

American Staffordshire Terrier ("Pocket Pittie") Age: 8 years, adult

8 years, Gender: Female

Personality: Very laid back, cuddly, and a true sweetheart; a staff favorite

Very laid back, cuddly, and a true sweetheart; a staff favorite Background: Picked up as a stray with her pup and never reclaimed

Picked up as a stray with her pup and never reclaimed Best fit: Someone looking for a calm, loving “true rescue dog” who doesn’t mind age or breed

Someone looking for a calm, loving “true rescue dog” who doesn’t mind age or breed Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois

Phone: (618) 833-4915

👉 Meet Mooey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: 6 years, adult

6 years, Gender: Spayed female

Personality: Beautiful inside and out; loves the shelter staff and gets excited to see them

Beautiful inside and out; loves the shelter staff and gets excited to see them Dog-friendly: Enjoys going outside and playing with other dogs; thinks every dog is her new best friend

Enjoys going outside and playing with other dogs; thinks every dog is her new best friend Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois

Phone: (618) 833-4915

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix

Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix Age: 10 months, young

10 months, Gender: Neutered male

Energy level: Very high energy, “go go go” all day; high-drive dog who needs a job

Very high energy, “go go go” all day; high-drive dog who needs a job Personality: Extremely smart and eager to learn; lots of training potential

Extremely smart and eager to learn; lots of training potential Background: Owner surrender from an older couple who couldn’t keep up with his energy

Owner surrender from an older couple who couldn’t keep up with his energy Best fit: Active home that enjoys training, exercise, and mental challenges

Active home that enjoys training, exercise, and mental challenges Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois

Phone: (618) 833-4915

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cobden, IL, please consider visiting Union County Animal Control Illinois or calling (618) 833-4915 to ask about Mooey, Scarlett, or Buddy. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.