Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Cobden

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cobden

8 days ago

Three wonderful dogs in Cobden, IL are hoping someone like you will give them a second chance. All are at Union County Animal Control Illinois and are ready to meet you.

Mooey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5E4n_1GoNoX7800
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier ("Pocket Pittie")
  • Age: 8 years, adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Personality: Very laid back, cuddly, and a true sweetheart; a staff favorite
  • Background: Picked up as a stray with her pup and never reclaimed
  • Best fit: Someone looking for a calm, loving “true rescue dog” who doesn’t mind age or breed
  • Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois
  • Phone: (618) 833-4915

👉 Meet Mooey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Scarlett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWkI7_1GoNoX7800
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: 6 years, adult
  • Gender: Spayed female
  • Personality: Beautiful inside and out; loves the shelter staff and gets excited to see them
  • Dog-friendly: Enjoys going outside and playing with other dogs; thinks every dog is her new best friend
  • Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois
  • Phone: (618) 833-4915

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Buddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrsdS_1GoNoX7800
  • Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix
  • Age: 10 months, young
  • Gender: Neutered male
  • Energy level: Very high energy, “go go go” all day; high-drive dog who needs a job
  • Personality: Extremely smart and eager to learn; lots of training potential
  • Background: Owner surrender from an older couple who couldn’t keep up with his energy
  • Best fit: Active home that enjoys training, exercise, and mental challenges
  • Shelter: Union County Animal Control Illinois
  • Phone: (618) 833-4915

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cobden, IL, please consider visiting Union County Animal Control Illinois or calling (618) 833-4915 to ask about Mooey, Scarlett, or Buddy. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments