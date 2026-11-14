🚨 Nearly 60 pounds of fentanyl seized in Cobb County case

A 32-year-old Mableton man, Michael Antonio Cruz, has been arraigned in federal court on drug trafficking charges after agents say they found a large amount of fentanyl and drug equipment tied to him.

On September 30, 2026, federal agents searched three residences allegedly owned by Cruz:

At a home in Austell, Georgia , they say they found nearly 60 pounds of fentanyl in a backyard shed , packed into 26 bricks .

, they say they found in a , packed into . At a home in Mableton, Georgia, agents report finding drug scales, cutting agents, vacuum sealing machines, bins with methamphetamine residue, and a false vent hiding more than $74,000 in cash.

On November 3, 2026, a grand jury indicted Cruz for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has been ordered detained by the court while the case continues.

Officials stress that these are charges only, and Cruz is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.