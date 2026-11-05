🎓 Coatesville Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Role

Coatesville has some strong education openings right now, from early childhood to special education leadership. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Stepping Stones Group, LLC

The Stepping Stones Group, LLC Location: Coatesville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

School-based SLP role supporting students with speech and language needs. You’ll work with teachers and families, get therapist-led clinical support, free ASHA-approved CEUs, 401(k), and options like relocation support and spread pay for steady income. Open to experienced SLPs and Clinical Fellows.

Employer: Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU)

Location: Coatesville, PA

Type: Listed as internship, but structured as a 260-day administrator role

Listed as internship, but structured as a Salary: $105,320 – $131,650/year (Administrator Act 93, Level G)

Leadership role on the instructional team, guiding special education programs, coaching teachers, and ensuring IEP compliance. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Educational Leadership, 5+ years special ed teaching, and PA Special Ed + Principal or Supervisor of Special Ed certification (or willing to get it within 24 months).

Employer: Brighter Future Early Learning Center

Location: Coatesville, PA 19320

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Salary: $23.43 – $28.21/hour

Lead your own preschool classroom, plan weekly lessons, and get kids ready for kindergarten. Offers competitive pay, sign-on bonus after 60 days, health insurance reimbursement, tuition assistance for CDA/degree, discounted childcare, and solid benefits like PTO, vision, dental, and professional development. Requires 2+ years preschool experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.