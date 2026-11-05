🎁 Community Freebies in Coarsegold — Pet Help, Plants & More

Coarsegold neighbors are sharing some kind and useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for you or someone you know.

Item: Free cat carrier and dry Royal Canin 11+ cat food (6 lb bag), plus some Blue Buffalo cat food

Condition: Food is unused (refunded because it didn’t agree with the owner’s cat); carrier included

Location: Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, CA (YLP)

Source: Nextdoor

Details: The poster is offering the food and carrier to someone who helps stray cats by feeding or caring for them. Contact Sue via DM on Nextdoor or by phone at 559-960-5356 to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Naked Lady flower seed bulbs

Condition: Every seed is said to sprout; photo on listing shows two of the smaller bulbs

Location: Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, CA

Category: Garden

Source: Nextdoor

Details: Great if you want these flowers “running wild” in your yard. The poster notes that every seed will sprout, so this could fill in a garden bed nicely.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Request: Neighbor is looking for free old magazines

Location: Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Details: They will take any magazines you no longer need. If you have stacks of old issues lying around, this is a nice way to clear space and help a neighbor.

👉 See this request on Nextdoor

Free items in Coarsegold tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.