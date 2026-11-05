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🎁 Community Freebies in Coarsegold — Pet Help, Plants & More
Coarsegold neighbors are sharing some kind and useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for you or someone you know.
Free cat carrier + senior cat food for stray helpers
Item: Free cat carrier and dry Royal Canin 11+ cat food (6 lb bag), plus some Blue Buffalo cat food
Condition: Food is unused (refunded because it didn’t agree with the owner’s cat); carrier included
Location: Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, CA (YLP)
Source: Nextdoor
Details: The poster is offering the food and carrier to someone who helps stray cats by feeding or caring for them. Contact Sue via DM on Nextdoor or by phone at 559-960-5356 to arrange pickup.
Naked Lady seed bulbs for your garden
Item: Naked Lady flower seed bulbs
Condition: Every seed is said to sprout; photo on listing shows two of the smaller bulbs
Location: Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, CA
Category: Garden
Source: Nextdoor
Details: Great if you want these flowers “running wild” in your yard. The poster notes that every seed will sprout, so this could fill in a garden bed nicely.
Neighbor looking for any old magazines
Request: Neighbor is looking for free old magazines
Location: Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Details: They will take any magazines you no longer need. If you have stacks of old issues lying around, this is a nice way to clear space and help a neighbor.
👉 See this request on Nextdoor
Free items in Coarsegold tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.