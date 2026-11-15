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🐱 Special-Needs Kittens in Milan IL Ready for Loving Homes
Three tiny kittens in Milan, IL are hoping someone will see past their diagnosis and open their heart and home. All three are FeLV-positive, but they are young, playful, and already fixed and vaccinated.
Jackalyn (JJ)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born 07/11/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines, FeLV positive
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10
Jackalyn, also called JJ, is one of three sweet, playful kittens looking for a safe, loving home that understands Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). She should live as an only cat or with other FeLV-positive cats.
👉 Meet Jackalyn (JJ) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fergus
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (born 07/11/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Health: Neutered, up to date on vaccines, FeLV positive
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10
Fergus is a fluffy little guy with lots of love to give. Like his sisters, he needs an indoor-only home that can manage FeLV and keep him safe from illness.
👉 Meet Fergus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lola
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born 07/11/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines, FeLV positive
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center
- Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10
Lola is the light-colored sister of this trio. She’s also FeLV positive and will do best in a calm, indoor home with no FeLV-negative cats.
👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you can offer a safe, loving home to one (or more) of these special kittens, please contact Quad City Animal Welfare Center at (309) 787-6830 ext.10 or visit their listings online.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.