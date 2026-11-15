Three tiny kittens in Milan, IL are hoping someone will see past their diagnosis and open their heart and home. All three are FeLV-positive, but they are young, playful, and already fixed and vaccinated.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 07/11/2026)

Baby (born 07/11/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines, FeLV positive

Spayed, up to date on vaccines, Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Jackalyn, also called JJ, is one of three sweet, playful kittens looking for a safe, loving home that understands Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). She should live as an only cat or with other FeLV-positive cats.

👉 Meet Jackalyn (JJ) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (born 07/11/2026)

Baby (born 07/11/2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Health: Neutered, up to date on vaccines, FeLV positive

Neutered, up to date on vaccines, Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Fergus is a fluffy little guy with lots of love to give. Like his sisters, he needs an indoor-only home that can manage FeLV and keep him safe from illness.

👉 Meet Fergus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 07/11/2026)

Baby (born 07/11/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines, FeLV positive

Spayed, up to date on vaccines, Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Lola is the light-colored sister of this trio. She’s also FeLV positive and will do best in a calm, indoor home with no FeLV-negative cats.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you can offer a safe, loving home to one (or more) of these special kittens, please contact Quad City Animal Welfare Center at (309) 787-6830 ext.10 or visit their listings online.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.