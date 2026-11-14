Milan has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Yara is a tiny tortie kitten looking for her first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be your girl.

👉 Meet Yara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Ula is another adorable tortie baby hoping for a family to grow up with. She’d love a home that enjoys toys, treats, and gentle cuddles.

👉 Meet Ula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (born 04/01/2025)

Adult (born 04/01/2025) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Fennel is a handsome boy with beautiful eyes and a playful personality. He even plays fetch with balls or hair ties and brings them back for more. He’s affectionate, plays nicely, and has lived with children and a small dog, so he may do well in a busy, friendly home.

👉 Meet Fennel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (born 07/12/2023)

Adult (born 07/12/2023) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Hades is a total lovebug who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it. He’s talkative, enjoys being with his people, and has lived with children, other cats, and dogs and done well. He’s playful, enjoys toys, and is used to being an indoor-only cat.

👉 Meet Hades and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (born 03/04/2023)

Adult (born 03/04/2023) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Stormy is a sweet but shy girl who may need a little time to feel safe, but she’s worth the patience. She has lived with children and other cats, so she could be a good fit for a gentle family or multi-cat home. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV, FeLV, and heartworm.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 07/15/2026)

Baby (born 07/15/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Jack-O) Lantern is one of two “spooky-season” sisters. She may be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up she becomes a playful, sweet kitten full of purrs and fun. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Jack-O) Lantern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 07/15/2026)

Baby (born 07/15/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Phone: (309) 787-6830 ext.10

Grave (Stone is Jack-O) Lantern’s sister and shares the same story: a little shy at first, then sweet and playful once she feels safe. She’s also spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and ready for a cozy home.

👉 Meet Grave (Stone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Milan, IL, please consider visiting the Quad City Animal Welfare Center or giving them a call at (309) 787-6830 ext.10 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.