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Basketball
📅 HS boys basketball scrimmage at Coal Grove Nov. 19
7 days ago
📅 HS boys basketball scrimmage at Coal Grove
The Glenwood High School boys basketball team has a scrimmage at Coal Grove on November 19, 2026 at 6:00 pm.
- Bus departure for players: 4:30 pm
- Game time: 6:00 pm
- Location: Coal Grove (away game)
If you’re a player, be sure to be ready to load the bus by 4:30 pm. Families and fans can head to Coal Grove to support the team at the 6 pm scrimmage.
More Info: Event Details
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