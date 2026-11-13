📅 HS boys basketball scrimmage at Coal Grove

The Glenwood High School boys basketball team has a scrimmage at Coal Grove on November 19, 2026 at 6:00 pm.

Bus departure for players: 4:30 pm

Game time: 6:00 pm

Location: Coal Grove (away game)

If you’re a player, be sure to be ready to load the bus by 4:30 pm. Families and fans can head to Coal Grove to support the team at the 6 pm scrimmage.