These young cats in Coachella, CA are safe with Desert Paws Sanctuary, but what they really need is a forever home. All are still babies with their whole lives ahead of them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary

Location: Coachella, CA

Luka is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. You can learn more about his story, health, and if he’s good with kids or other pets on the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Luka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary

Location: Coachella, CA

Nala is an orange/red baby girl who’s ready for a family of her own. The rescue can share more about her personality, vet care, and how she might fit into your home.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange and white (from description)

Orange and white (from description) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary

Location: Coachella, CA

November and his brother October were rescued from a dumpster at a mobile home in Coachella while sick with upper respiratory infections. Now he’s safe in foster care, growing stronger and waiting for someone to choose him. With his handsome orange-and-white coat and a fresh start ahead, he’s ready for a life filled with safety and love.

👉 Meet November and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Dark red-orange (from description)

(from description) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary

Location: Coachella, CA

October (also called Toby) is November’s brother. He was also rescued from a dumpster in Coachella while fighting an upper respiratory infection. Now he’s safe in foster care, a dark red-orange boy with a chance at a much brighter future. He’s hoping his next chapter is full of cozy naps and gentle care.

👉 Meet October (Toby) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Coachella, CA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider these little ones at Desert Paws Sanctuary. Visit their listings, share with friends, or reach out to the rescue to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.