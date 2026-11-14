Coachella has some very special Chihuahuas looking for loving homes. All of these pups are with Desert Paws Sanctuary and are waiting for someone to give them a second chance.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary (Coachella, CA)

Fawn is a tiny baby Chihuahua with a warm golden coat and white markings. To learn about her personality, care needs, and if she’s a match for your home, please visit the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Fawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary (Coachella, CA)

Bambi is a young brindle Chihuahua with a unique, tiger-like coat. Check the sanctuary’s site to see more photos, learn about her temperament, and find out what kind of home she needs.

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary (Coachella, CA)

Clover is another lovely brindle Chihuahua girl. Visit the rescue’s website to learn more about her personality, see if she’s good with other pets or kids, and start the adoption process.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (medium, type unknown)

Chihuahua / Terrier (medium, type unknown) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary (Coachella, CA)

Paco is a white senior Chihuahua/Terrier mix who deserves a cozy retirement home. To find out about his health, energy level, and what kind of family would suit him best, please check the sanctuary’s site.

👉 Meet Paco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Desert Paws Sanctuary (Coachella, CA)

Bella is a black senior Chihuahua hoping for a calm, loving home to call her own. Visit the rescue’s website to read more about her story, medical details, and how to bring her home.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, you can learn more and start the adoption process at desertpawssanctuary.org or through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above. Giving a rescue dog a home changes both of your lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.