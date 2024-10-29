CNN
‘A disability is not inability’: How this blind soccer league is changing lives in the world’s newest country
By By Sam Joseph, CNN,1 days ago
By By Sam Joseph, CNN,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchInclusive sportsDisability rights advocacySouth SudanBurkina FasoDisability rightsUnited Nations
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN17 hours ago
TikTok’s founder is now China’s richest person. But the country’s total number of billionaires has shrunk
CNN1 day ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
CNN1 day ago
CNN13 hours ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
CNN19 hours ago
CNN20 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
David Heitz5 hours ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
CNN21 hours ago
Edmond Thorne12 days ago
Alameda Post11 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0