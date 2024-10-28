Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    For years, the Delphi double murder case went cold. Then a volunteer found a file with an interesting piece of information

    By By Zoe Sottile, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Abigail WilliamsUnsolved murder casesCold case investigationsIndiana State policeCarroll County courthouseMonon high bridge trail

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Donna Clevenger
    2d ago
    who was the 3rd girl?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Delphi murders trial: Witness insists she saw ‘Bridge Guy’ covered in blood and mud in bad-tempered exchanges in court
    the-independent.com7 days ago
    Delphi murders suspect’s chilling comments to police when they finally turned up at his door
    The Independent2 days ago
    Delphi murders: How volunteer found tip sheet that led to arrest
    ABC News5 days ago
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    Delphi trial sketch artist reveals Richard Allen’s eerie behavior in ‘tense’ courtroom as she stared him down for 8hours
    The US Sun9 days ago
    Indiana teenager murders his entire family after being told he can't sleep at girlfriend's house
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    A 911 caller found his friend’s body and thought he was the victim of a bear attack. Police now say it was a homicide
    CNN12 days ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN25 days ago
    Video shows final moments before Missouri inmate’s death
    CNN2 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com5 days ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds2 days ago
    Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy Shocking Announcement Rocks Forrester!
    Vipul Sharma5 hours ago
    A widower slipped a note to a waitress after his meal. What she read was achingly beautiful.
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Mom Who Said She Wanted Missing Toddler Found 'Happy and Alive' Was Just Convicted of Killing Him
    People5 days ago
    An Arizona man stored his deceased father in a freezer for years to keep their home, police say
    CNN18 hours ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Tennessee man jailed for life without parole in murder of kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher
    CNN1 day ago
    Suge Knight Claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Abuse ‘Was Taught From People Before Him’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Driver finds a box of early voting ballots in the middle of the road
    CNN1 day ago
    Parents of 'wafer-thin' girl, 17, charged with abusing daughter after dance teacher called authorities
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Man serving 30 years for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets a life term on state charges
    CNN1 day ago
    Astronaut who observed Earth from space for 178 days says he realized humanity is 'living a lie'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Why death row inmates in Texas no longer get a last meal after one inmate's specific request
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Skull found during home renovations in 1978 identified as woman who died more than 150 years ago
    CNN5 days ago
    Police say they think man suspected of setting fires at ballot boxes in the Portland, Oregon, area intends to strike again
    CNN7 hours ago
    A 19-year-old disappeared from her Illinois village in 1979. Almost half a century later, the cold case has been solved
    CNN7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy