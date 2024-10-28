CNN
CNN Poll: Most voters don’t think Trump will concede if he loses the 2024 election
By By Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN,2 days ago
By By Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchKamala HarrisPresidential electionTrump'S chances in 2024Trump'S supportersMadison Square GardenDonald Trump
Comments / 727
Add a Comment
Elizabeth Braman
2h ago
Daniel
23h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent9 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
The Independent8 days ago
CNN25 days ago
Fox News5 days ago
the-independent.com6 days ago
IFLScience9 days ago
The Hill5 days ago
Raw Story6 days ago
Carol Cassada3 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
Latin Times2 days ago
The Guardian4 days ago
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times4 days ago
American Songwriter7 days ago
The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
Markets Insider4 days ago
TheDailyBeast2 days ago
CNN4 days ago
Daily Mail7 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
Latin Times4 days ago
TheDailyBeast3 days ago
Fox News4 days ago
‘You lost this vote’: Arab Americans in Dearborn struggle in an election where they don’t feel heard
NBC News4 days ago
Closer Weekly2 days ago
The New Republic11 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.