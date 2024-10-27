Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Hakeem Jeffries built a plan to be speaker – and maybe hold off Trump

    By By Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Long IslandDemocratic party leadershipPolitical centrismHakeem JeffriesDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi

    Comments / 445

    Add a Comment
    Sharon Benefiel
    now
    💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
    Myrtice Sweet
    2h ago
    A strong, intelligent black man!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story25 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost13 days ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN24 days ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune6 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News3 days ago
    This candidate's path to 270 electoral votes looking more and more promising
    Fox News5 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera says he was proud to call Trump his friend. Hear what changed
    CNN13 days ago
    Here’s what happens if there’s a 269-269 Electoral College tie in the 2024 election
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    She was the oldest living American. This was her secret to reaching 115
    CNN3 days ago
    Angela Rye Tells CNN ‘White Folks’ Must Face ‘Accountability’ For ‘Not Showing Up to Save Democracy’ If Harris Doesn’t Win
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on ‘embarrassing and ugly’ Donald Trump
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes4 days ago
    Video shows final moments before Missouri inmate’s death
    CNN15 hours ago
    Trump’s Puerto Rico fallout is ‘spreading like wildfire’ in Pennsylvania
    POLITICO18 hours ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports4 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story2 days ago
    ‘What side of history do you want to be on?’: Michelle Obama makes impassioned plea to protect reproductive rights
    CNN2 days ago
    Watch live: Harris, Michelle Obama rally voters in ‘blue wall’ Michigan
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Hochul says Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally is a ‘white flag of surrender’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Eric Trump Says His Father Should Pardon ‘Dirtbag’ Hunter Biden: ‘Can’t Go After Presidential Kids… Won’t Have Any Good Candidates’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Trump is 'waving the white flag of surrender' with return to NYC: Democrat
    Raw Story2 days ago
    A Florida woman who zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours until he died found guilty of second-degree murder
    CNN2 days ago
    Trump Fans Forced to Pee in Bottles While in Line For NYC Rally
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Boy, 6, locked out of NYC school after recess, found wandering streets alone: outraged dad
    New York Post3 days ago
    What’s The Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treating In New York
    Q 105.73 days ago
    Start your week smart: Tight presidential race, Gaza talks resume, abusive boarding schools, suitcase murder, oldest American
    CNN2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy