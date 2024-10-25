Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    In Texas, Harris embraces Beyoncé and warns swing-state voters that ‘Trump abortion bans’ are coming for them

    By By Gregory Krieg, Priscilla Alvarez and Kaanita Iyer, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump'S abortion bansAbortion rightsKamala Harris's campaignTexas abortion lawsPresidential electionDonald Trump

    Comments / 107

    Add a Comment
    MJMA
    4h ago
    Harris forgot that Texas is a border State, and the border is still wide open to immigrants from around the world. The U.S. government gives immigrants more monthly befits than seniors on social security and the disabled.
    Mary Beth Norton
    5h ago
    vomit
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite6 days ago
    A historic gender gap is emerging ahead of the election and will likely decide if Trump or Harris wins
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Hear Trump’s apology for arriving almost 3 hours late to rally
    CNN22 hours ago
    Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says Trump groped her to show off for Jeffrey Epstein
    CNN2 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN4 days ago
    New abortion ad features mother who says she was forced to deliver a baby doctors knew would die
    CNN1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Michigan's election fate will depend on laborers. A Democrat and Republican outline what those workers are looking for.
    Business Insiderlast hour
    Trump will use his Madison Square Garden rally to deliver his closing argument: Harris broke America
    POLITICO2 days ago
    Harry Enten: Electoral College could be a relative blowout despite historically tight polls
    CNN1 day ago
    NY Republican in critical House race spent huge sums of campaign cash on steakhouses, booze, Ubers and a foreign hostel
    CNN1 day ago
    Two more Los Angeles Times editorial board members resign amid turmoil over blocked Harris endorsement
    CNN1 day ago
    Russian soldiers heard complaining about North Korean soldiers in intercepted audio
    CNN1 day ago
    Skull found during home renovations in 1978 identified as woman who died more than 150 years ago
    CNN2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Video shows a baby kangaroo on the loose in Colorado
    CNN20 hours ago
    With worst-case scenario averted for now, White House and Harris campaign still face a serious risk in Middle East conflict
    CNN15 hours ago
    ‘What side of history do you want to be on?’: Michelle Obama makes impassioned plea to protect reproductive rights
    CNN12 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Opinion: Does Trump Not Know That Hitler’s Generals Tried to Kill Him?
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    She was the oldest living American. This was her secret to reaching 115
    CNN17 hours ago
    In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump's base
    The Independent1 day ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    ‘None of them by Eminem’: Comedian Roy Wood Jr. says Republicans missed Obama’s surprise
    CNN1 day ago
    A Florida woman who zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours until he died found guilty of second-degree murder
    CNN12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy