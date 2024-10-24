Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Police investigating arson, vandalism and attempted burglary that happened hours apart at Philadelphia synagogue

    By By Dalia Faheid, CNN,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Center cityReligious vandalismPhiladelphia police departmentArson investigationViolent crimePhiladelphia crime

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    A 19-year-old disappeared from her Illinois village in 1979. Almost half a century later, the cold case has been solved
    CNN2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN3 days ago
    Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial
    CNN1 day ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    CNN14 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    ‘Well-man’ remains found at a castle have been linked to an 800-year-old Norse saga
    CNN18 hours ago
    The best black tights in 2024, tried and tested
    CNN2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jones: NY voters will decide who controls the U.S. House
    CNN9 hours ago
    Video shows North Carolina man stealing political signs
    CNN2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    A grizzly bear that delighted Grand Teton visitors for decades has been killed by a vehicle in Wyoming
    CNN2 days ago
    New abortion ad features mother who says she was forced to deliver a baby doctors knew would die
    CNN16 hours ago
    E. coli cases linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders rises to 75, federal agencies say
    CNN17 hours ago
    New drone footage reveals rare flooding in Sahara
    CNN15 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find
    CNN2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Researcher’s fears of ‘weaponized’ data reignite focus on puberty-blocking drugs for transgender youth
    CNN10 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Harry Enten: Electoral College could be a relative blowout despite historically tight polls
    CNN10 hours ago
    Leesa’s Underscored-approved memory foam mattresses are 20% this weekend
    CNN14 hours ago
    Two more Los Angeles Times editorial board members resign amid turmoil over blocked Harris endorsement
    CNN21 hours ago
    Dow sinks sharply as Wall Street gears up for possibility of a Trump victory
    CNN2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Blood tests confirm a second person in Missouri caught bird flu without exposure to infected animals, but questions remain
    CNN1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy