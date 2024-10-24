Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    EPA finalizes stricter rules targeting ‘scourge’ of lead paint dust in homes, child-care facilities

    By By Katherine Dillinger, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Epa regulationsChild Health safetyLead exposure effectsHome renovation costsOffice of chemical safetyWhite House

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    A 19-year-old disappeared from her Illinois village in 1979. Almost half a century later, the cold case has been solved
    CNN2 days ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    CNN16 hours ago
    Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial
    CNN1 day ago
    ‘Well-man’ remains found at a castle have been linked to an 800-year-old Norse saga
    CNN19 hours ago
    New abortion ad features mother who says she was forced to deliver a baby doctors knew would die
    CNN18 hours ago
    Jones: NY voters will decide who controls the U.S. House
    CNN10 hours ago
    New drone footage reveals rare flooding in Sahara
    CNN16 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    How anti-Western are the BRICS countries?
    CNN18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find
    CNN2 days ago
    E. coli cases linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders rises to 75, federal agencies say
    CNN18 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Leesa’s Underscored-approved memory foam mattresses are 20% this weekend
    CNN15 hours ago
    Researcher’s fears of ‘weaponized’ data reignite focus on puberty-blocking drugs for transgender youth
    CNN12 hours ago
    This man left the US for what he thought would be a six-month trip to Japan. 32 years later, he’s still there
    CNN1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Two more Los Angeles Times editorial board members resign amid turmoil over blocked Harris endorsement
    CNN23 hours ago
    Harry Enten: Electoral College could be a relative blowout despite historically tight polls
    CNN11 hours ago
    Blood tests confirm a second person in Missouri caught bird flu without exposure to infected animals, but questions remain
    CNN1 day ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    US and Israel warn of potential attack on tourist locations in Sri Lanka
    CNN2 days ago
    A Massachusetts man is accused of using rubber ducks to intimidate witnesses in the Karen Read trial
    CNN2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    A grizzly bear that delighted Grand Teton visitors for decades has been killed by a vehicle in Wyoming
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘This is misinformation’: Nun falsely accused of voter fraud speaks out
    CNN14 hours ago
    Russian soldiers heard complaining about North Korean soldiers in intercepted audio
    CNN17 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy