Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Trump ignites spat with US ally, accusing UK’s governing party of election interference

    By By Rob Picheta, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Uk-Us relationsTrump-Starmer relationsDonald TrumpKeir StarmerUs presidential electionLabour Party

    Comments / 125

    Add a Comment
    DvO23
    23h ago
    All Trump does is ignite negative crap.
    Jim Phelps
    1d ago
    Why is this questioned, exactly the definition of election inference.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune2 days ago
    Where’s Ivanka? Why Trump’s daughter is notably absent from campaign trail
    The Independent4 days ago
    Ex-Trump official issues direct warning to voters about Trump
    CNN1 day ago
    4 zodiac signs who always carry themselves with poise and dignity
    Baseline4 days ago
    Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says Trump groped her to show off for Jeffrey Epstein
    CNN20 hours ago
    Spike Lee Tells Black Trump Voters To ‘Get Their Minds Straight’: ‘Some of My Brothers Have Been Drinking That Kool Aid’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    5 zodiac signs who are exceptionally good at reading body language
    Baseline3 days ago
    Kentucky lawmaker dies weeks after plunging into an empty swimming pool on a mower
    CNN1 day ago
    Razor blades and white powder attached to political signs lead to more charges for suspect in Arizona DNC office shootings
    CNN1 day ago
    Dow sinks sharply as Wall Street gears up for possibility of a Trump victory
    CNN1 day ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Trump Sells ‘MAGADonald’s’ Shirts After Drive-Thru Stunt: ‘I HAVE a McGift FOR YOU!’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Teen arrested after 5 people found dead at home in Washington state
    CNN2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Trump says US is ‘like a garbage can for the world’ as he rails against illegal immigration
    CNN16 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Haberman shares what has struck her about Trump’s remarks in recent rallies
    CNN17 hours ago
    Two more Los Angeles Times editorial board members resign amid turmoil over blocked Harris endorsement
    CNN7 hours ago
    Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86
    CNN1 day ago
    Harris has candid conversation with undecided voter who said he opposes her stance on abortion
    CNN1 day ago
    Sam’s Club enters the Thanksgiving meal deal wars with a pre-cooked feast
    CNN21 hours ago
    Tucker Carlson compares Trump to angry dad ‘spanking’ a ‘bad little girl’ at rally
    CNN1 day ago
    Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find
    CNN1 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People4 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy