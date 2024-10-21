CNN
Philadelphia man charged with allegedly making gruesome threats against person recruiting poll watchers
By By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN,1 days ago
By By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 8
Add a Comment
Richard Hernandez
22h ago
Millie
22h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times7 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post1 day ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent2 days ago
BroBible7 days ago
Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
Fox News2 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times4 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent6 days ago
Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
People1 day ago
6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
People2 days ago
North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
Wide Open Country4 days ago
Rudy Giuliani must give control of luxury items and Manhattan apartment to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules
CNN21 hours ago
Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
Whiskey Riff6 days ago
Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
‘Inconsolable’ killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now off the table after she was convicted of trying to cash in on her infamy: ‘Derailed it herself’
New York Post1 day ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite7 days ago
CNN1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
CNN1 day ago
Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
The US Sun2 days ago
CNN1 day ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
CNN2 days ago
Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
NewsOne2 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.