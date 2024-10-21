Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    ‘He got out of Gaza, but Gaza did not get out of him’: Israeli soldiers returning from war struggle with trauma and suicide

    By By Nadeen Ebrahim and Mike Schwartz, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 458
    Add a Comment
    Falastin Khalili
    4h ago
    that because attacking Gaza is a shame the government did
    Sarah.Ruben
    5h ago
    Their eternal doom is only beginning. Many of them will be given lengthy life in earth, living in misery and compounding suffering before the torment of the grave to the end of time. Once being are resurrected again, the retched & wicked will be reminded of what they've done with they time earth just before they are placed in the ferocious flame to become their permanent address and eternal dwelling in horror & agony. The determined evil doers will not be spared mercy. They have a hefty price to pay, one they could never finish paying with time. If they don't know it yet, they soon will.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN1 day ago
    Trump’s First Reaction to Israel Killing Hamas Leader Sinwar: ‘That’s Sometimes What Happens’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    IDF Releases Footage of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Last Moments Before Being Killed
    Latin Times5 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN4 days ago
    IDF releases video showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing into tunnel with family before Oct. 7 attack
    Fox News1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Hamas admits 'painful, distressing' losses after Israeli video shows terrorist Sinwar moments before his death
    Fox News5 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News2 days ago
    A drone found Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. His DNA showed he hid with hostages
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Yahya Sinwar's Autopsy Report: Gruesome Facts Emerge on How IDF Killed Hamas Chief| Details Here
    breakingone.com4 days ago
    Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
    New York Post2 days ago
    Two US service members injured in raid that killed ISIS operatives In Iraq, Pentagon says
    CNN16 hours ago
    Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
    Fox News2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
    The US Sun3 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    5 stories to start your day
    CNN23 hours ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Al-Qaeda Insider Tells Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages 'Immediately' After Assassination of Leader Yahya Sinwar
    Latin Times1 day ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy