CNN
‘He got out of Gaza, but Gaza did not get out of him’: Israeli soldiers returning from war struggle with trauma and suicide
By By Nadeen Ebrahim and Mike Schwartz, CNN,2 days ago
By By Nadeen Ebrahim and Mike Schwartz, CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 458
Add a Comment
Falastin Khalili
4h ago
Sarah.Ruben
5h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
CNN1 day ago
Mediaite4 days ago
Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
Latin Times4 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Latin Times5 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
IDF releases video showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing into tunnel with family before Oct. 7 attack
Fox News1 day ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
Hamas admits 'painful, distressing' losses after Israeli video shows terrorist Sinwar moments before his death
Fox News5 days ago
Business Insider5 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times4 days ago
Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
Fox News2 days ago
USA TODAY4 days ago
breakingone.com4 days ago
Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
New York Post2 days ago
CNN16 hours ago
Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
Fox News2 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
Mediaite4 days ago
the-independent.com4 days ago
How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
The US Sun3 days ago
Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
New York Post1 day ago
CNN23 hours ago
North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
Wide Open Country4 days ago
Al-Qaeda Insider Tells Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages 'Immediately' After Assassination of Leader Yahya Sinwar
Latin Times1 day ago
The New Republic8 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.