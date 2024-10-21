CNN
X changed its terms of service to let its AI train on everyone’s posts. Now users are up in arms
By By Ramishah Maruf, CNN,2 days ago
By By Ramishah Maruf, CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN1 day ago
CNN22 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
CNN1 day ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
CNN20 hours ago
Uncovering Florida16 days ago
Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
CNN14 hours ago
Jacksonville Today26 days ago
‘We want them gone’: Georgia county plans to sue BioLab after its chemical plant fire upended life for thousands of residents
CNN11 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani must give control of luxury items and Manhattan apartment to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules
CNN17 hours ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
The Maine Monitor3 days ago
North Carolina county surrounding Asheville overcounted Helene deaths by as many as 30, sheriff says
CNN10 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
Jacksonville Today19 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0