Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Fethullah Gulen, Turkish cleric once blamed for failed coup attempt, dies at 83

    By By Jessie Yeung and Lucas Lilieholm, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Federal prosecutors charge Iranian Revolutionary Guards official in assassination plot on US soil
    CNN16 hours ago
    Blinken urges Israel to capitalize on Sinwar’s killing to end Gaza war, but a breakthrough seems a long way off
    CNN14 hours ago
    Russia is deliberately attacking civilians in southern Ukraine with drones, residents say
    CNN1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Whelan says he fed information to Western officials that he received from fellow prisoners fighting in Ukraine
    CNN2 days ago
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN1 day ago
    5 stories to start your day
    CNN23 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Teen arrested after 5 people found dead at home in Washington state
    CNN17 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, CDC says
    CNN15 hours ago
    Arizona official who delayed 2022 election certification pleads guilty
    CNN1 day ago
    How one 25-year-old is coming for fake Trump elector’s job
    CNN14 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani must give control of luxury items and Manhattan apartment to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules
    CNN18 hours ago
    Hoard of silver coins dating from Norman Conquest is Britain’s most valuable treasure find ever
    CNN21 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    In battleground Pennsylvania, undecided Jewish voters could help swing the election
    CNN12 hours ago
    Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X
    CNN1 day ago
    North Carolina county surrounding Asheville overcounted Helene deaths by as many as 30, sheriff says
    CNN11 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours after trying to retrieve her phone
    CNN1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘All of us ended up in the water’: Victims’ relatives, survivors give emotional accounts of Sapelo Island’s gangway collapse
    CNN17 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Giuliani ordered to turn over assets
    CNN10 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy