CNN
House task force releases damning interim report on the first assassination attempt against Trump
By By Annie Grayer, CNN,2 days ago
By By Annie Grayer, CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 899
Add a Comment
Fed up patriot
16h ago
Jacob Messmer
20h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent2 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times7 days ago
Next Impulse Sports9 days ago
Mediaite4 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News1 day ago
The New Republic7 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
TheDailyBeast8 days ago
‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
Mediaite7 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times4 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite7 days ago
The New Republic8 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
The Independent6 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com4 days ago
Daily Mail5 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite6 days ago
Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
Fox News2 days ago
Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
the-independent.com4 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.