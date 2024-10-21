Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Kamala Harris wants to take on ‘abusive’ corporate landlords. How much do they actually affect your rent?

    By By Samantha Delouya and Rachel Wilson, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN11 hours ago
    Trump has promised to protect Social Security. His proposals could lead to benefit cuts in 6 years
    CNN1 day ago
    5 things to know for Oct. 22: Vulnerable seniors exploited, Hostage talks, Hurricane aid, Fall allergies, Waffle recall
    CNN1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In battleground Pennsylvania, undecided Jewish voters could help swing the election
    CNN19 hours ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how to tell the difference between allergies and a cold
    CNN1 day ago
    Teen arrested after 5 people found dead at home in Washington state
    CNN1 day ago
    Surveillance video shows passenger stopping bus from crashing
    CNN23 hours ago
    Denny’s is closing 150 restaurants
    CNN1 day ago
    5 stories to start your day
    CNN1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper on coping with his grief: “Shouldn’t I be over this?”
    CNN19 hours ago
    ‘Family By Choice’: Hwang In-youp on his romantic K-drama
    CNN1 day ago
    Tracking the dark money behind a fake Harris site
    CNN1 day ago
    A Massachusetts man is accused of using rubber ducks to intimidate witnesses in the Karen Read trial
    CNN5 hours ago
    Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X
    CNN2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani must give control of luxury items and Manhattan apartment to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules
    CNN1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    ‘We want them gone’: Georgia county plans to sue BioLab after its chemical plant fire upended life for thousands of residents
    CNN18 hours ago
    Los Angeles county district attorney weighs new evidence in Menendez brothers case
    CNN20 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours after trying to retrieve her phone
    CNN1 day ago
    North Carolina county surrounding Asheville overcounted Helene deaths by as many as 30, sheriff says
    CNN18 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Judge orders US Army to release records on Trump’s controversial Arlington Cemetery visit
    CNN1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Giuliani ordered to turn over assets
    CNN17 hours ago
    Hoard of silver coins dating from Norman Conquest is Britain’s most valuable treasure find ever
    CNN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy