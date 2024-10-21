Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    ‘Is this really the closing message you want voters to hear?’: Tapper presses Johnson over vulgar Trump rally

    By CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 849
    Add a Comment
    A B
    8h ago
    Does johnson have a real education? I don’t see how because when you ask him a question he doesn’t answer it. If you are taking a test and they ask you a question and you put something different down as the answer then the question is counted wrong. Johnson Johnson is basically uneducated as you can see he can’t answer a straight question with a straight answer
    CC
    1d ago
    He is really slow to bring up the question of are we doing better now or then. He is a politician and should know the ONLY reason the economy was good when Trump was in office is because OBAMA handed him a booming economy and Trump handed Biden a mess. The economy doesn’t change instantly because of who the president is it takes time. We doing bad now because we reaping the dumb sht Trump did while in office. Wake-up people!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN18 days ago
    Ex-Trump aide laughs watching Trump's town hall: 'This is not even the man I worked for'
    Raw Story8 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports9 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne9 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost7 days ago
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    NFL owner says Trump was like ‘having a drunk fraternity brother’ become president
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic8 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?7 days ago
    ‘A monumental insult’: King Charles receives ‘slap in the face’ from Australian prime minister in shocking betrayal that ‘won’t be forgotten’
    wegotthiscovered.com8 days ago
    6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
    People3 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill10 days ago
    Evangelicals for Harris claim Franklin Graham is threatening to sue them
    Raw Story15 days ago
    Mary Trump Explains Why Her Uncle Is So Triggered By Kamala Harris
    HuffPost22 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy