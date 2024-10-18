CNN
Special counsel releases trove of redacted documents in 2020 election subversion case against Trump
By By Jeremy Herb, Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and John Fritze, CNN,2 days ago
By By Jeremy Herb, Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and John Fritze, CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 9K
Add a Comment
Lulu Q
10m ago
Dennis Beeman
1h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent10 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times4 days ago
Next Impulse Sports6 days ago
The Atlantic5 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent3 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer4 days ago
Mediaite2 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite3 days ago
Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
New York Post2 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times2 days ago
‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
Mediaite8 days ago
‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
Mediaite4 days ago
Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
NewsOne6 days ago
Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
People23 days ago
Fox News3 days ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
Daily Mail2 days ago
Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
New York Post5 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite5 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
The Independent3 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
The Guardian4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.