Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Pro-Trump forces flood airwaves with ads attacking Harris over past transgender stances

    By By Steve Contorno and David Wright, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 275
    Add a Comment
    just me
    23m ago
    Your tax dollars have nothing to do with those people's private lives. Don't flatter yourself you don't deserve it
    Nancy Bowman
    1h ago
    trump2024
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Musk says he’ll award $1 million every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill13 hours ago
    Sanders reacts to Harris reversals on progressive policies
    CNNlast hour
    A third of Americans agree with Trump that immigrants ‘poison the blood’ of US
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Military leaders who served under Trump sound the alarm about him winning a second presidency
    CNN1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Texas Republicans demand answers about Venezuelan gang members
    NewsNation1 day ago
    3 killed and 8 injured in a mass shooting after a homecoming game in Mississippi
    CNN16 hours ago
    USDA names schools that may be affected by recall of 11.7 million pounds of meat and poultry over listeria concerns
    CNN1 day ago
    Texas Sues Doctor For Providing Gender Affirming Care To Kids
    Scary Mommy1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    World’s largest arthropod lived 300 million years ago. Now, fossils show what it really looked like
    CNN2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Cher endorses Harris, Walz: ‘She’s fighting for all of us’
    NewsNation15 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    Opinion: 'Knucklehead' Tim Walz stinks at grammar. He also gets an 'F' in state governance.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    When it comes to presidential campaign yard signs, mediocrity breeds memes
    Kansas Reflector2 days ago
    Melania and Donald are all smiles as they make rare public outing together at Al Smith dinner in NYC
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘With all due respect’: Trump references golf legend’s anatomy during rally
    CNN5 hours ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent4 days ago
    As Milton delivered punishing winds and high water, dozens of Florida moms delivered bundles of joy
    CNN18 hours ago
    Harris mocks pro-life protesters 'at the wrong rally' hours before Catholic charity dinner snub
    Fox News1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Man accused in Trump assassination attempt asks Judge Aileen Cannon to recuse herself from his case
    CNN2 days ago
    Meta fires employees for spending food allowances on personal items like acne pads and wine glasses
    CNN2 days ago
    Texas Senate Wants to Require Voters to Provide Proof of Citizenship Amid Abbott's Noncitizen Voter Claims
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Entire Panel of Arab-American Voters on MSNBC Refuse To Back Harris: ‘Nothing She Can Do or Say For Us To Change Our Minds’
    Mediaite21 hours ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy