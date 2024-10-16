Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    America revolted against Tostitos and Ruffles. Now they’re making big changes

    By By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 150
    Add a Comment
    Farris Bueller
    1h ago
    Fuck these crooks. You buy this shit you’re stupid.
    WHO DAT
    2h ago
    n the price will go up. want more? pay more.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Your favorite food brands may be done playing mind games with you — for now
    CNN6 hours ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent8 days ago
    The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand
    chowhound.com5 days ago
    What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
    BuzzFeed4 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice1 day ago
    WD-40 is Flying off the Shelves in New Jersey, Here’s Why
    New Jersey 101.55 days ago
    Country singer battling Stage 4 cancer shares tough message on social media
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
    MarketRealist17 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com9 days ago
    Woman Takes In Foster Dog, Then Wakes Up 4 Days Later To Something Unusual In Her Bed
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Lay’s Is Bringing Back 5 Fan-Favorite Flavors
    Allrecipes.com2 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic3 days ago
    I was called to haul an old car away and found a 1966 classic valued around $70k – it’s a ‘labor of love’ to restore
    The US Sun18 days ago
    Honda Recalls Another 720,000 Cars for Leaky Fuel Pumps That Can Catch Fire
    thedrive.com2 days ago
    Blood type is linked to your risk of having a stroke
    Earth.com4 days ago
    Difference between McDonald's McDouble and Double Cheeseburger explained
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Popular Hot Dog Brand Is Being Discontinued In Texas
    103.3 The G.O.A.T.3 days ago
    Not all Halloween candy is created equal. These are the 10 worst
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade8 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of mislabeled zero-sugar canned drinks, some in Kentucky
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    McDonald's Has Changed the McRib, and Many Feel That It's Not for the Better
    Distractifylast hour
    Longhorn’s Restaurant Shuts Down After More Than 60 People Become Ill
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Major CBS Show Seemingly Canceled: No Season 2 Announcement Made for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
    PopCulture4 days ago
    Costco recall: Do not eat this frozen meal from Costco; return it for a refund ASAP
    NJ.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy