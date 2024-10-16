Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Why your drug store is closing

    By By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 44
    Add a Comment
    ZigZig 2003
    8h ago
    Walgreens meds 30 day supply $12.00 my company meds 90 day supply $7.00.
    ZigZig 2003
    8h ago
    They prices are so high they’ll make you sick.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Home Depot shopper forced to ‘abandon cart’ after being unable to pay for items thanks to ‘payment method policy’
    The US Sun15 days ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Walgreens is closing 1,200 stores
    abc17news.com2 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Pharmacy Chain Closing 1,200 Locations Across The Country
    iheart.com2 days ago
    WD-40 is Flying off the Shelves in New Jersey, Here’s Why
    New Jersey 101.54 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report3 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic2 days ago
    6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent1 day ago
    Blood type is linked to your risk of having a stroke
    Earth.com3 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    Woman Takes In Foster Dog, Then Wakes Up 4 Days Later To Something Unusual In Her Bed
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Extra check coming to some Social Security recipients in November: Here’s why
    The Hill2 days ago
    The Social Security Administration will increase the average payment by $50 as of January 1, 2025
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    TV host announces cancer return after clear scans
    BBC2 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star3 days ago
    Listeria recall: Throw out these 11 chicken products from Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Aldi and more ASAP
    LehighValleyLive.com2 days ago
    True Value declares bankruptcy and sells itself to a hardware rival
    CNN3 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Pharmacist explains driving forces behind Walgreens closures
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent1 day ago
    America revolted against Tostitos and Ruffles. Now they’re making big changes
    CNN1 day ago
    Shocking! Walgreens to Close 1 Out of Every 7 Locations
    97.9 KICK FM2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy